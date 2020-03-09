แฟนเพจเฟซบุ๊ก Vintage Motion ได้รวบรวมภาพเหล่านักแสดงนำจากภาพยนตร์เรื่องดังในอดีตไม่ว่าจะเป็น Romeo + Juliet (1996), Back to the Future (1985), The Matrix (1999) และเรื่องอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย ที่กลับมากลับมาพบปะกันอีกครั้ง จนสร้างรอยยิ้มให้กับแฟน ๆ ของพวกเขา

Tom Cruise & Kelly McGillis จาก Top Gun (1986)

Mykelti Williamson, Gary Sinise และ Tom Hanks จาก Forrest Gump (1994)

Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood และ Billy Boyd จาก The Lord of the Rings

Morgan Freeman & Tim Robbins จาก The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lindsay Lohan และ Tina Fey จาก Mean Girls (2004)