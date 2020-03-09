x close

รวมภาพคืนสู่เหย้าเหล่านักแสดงจากหนังดัง นำโดย Keanu Reeves และ Tom Cruise

          แฟนเพจเฟซบุ๊ก Vintage Motion ได้รวบรวมภาพเหล่านักแสดงนำจากภาพยนตร์เรื่องดังในอดีตไม่ว่าจะเป็น Romeo + Juliet (1996), Back to the Future (1985),  The Matrix (1999) และเรื่องอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย ที่กลับมากลับมาพบปะกันอีกครั้ง จนสร้างรอยยิ้มให้กับแฟน ๆ ของพวกเขา

จาก Top Gun (1986)

Tom Cruise & Kelly McGillis จาก Top Gun (1986)

จาก Forrest Gump (1994)

Mykelti Williamson, Gary Sinise และ Tom Hanks จาก Forrest Gump (1994)

จาก The Lord of the Rings

Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood และ Billy Boyd จาก The Lord of the Rings

จาก The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Morgan Freeman & Tim Robbins จาก The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

จาก Mean Girls (2004)

Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lindsay Lohan และ Tina Fey จาก Mean Girls (2004)

ขอบคุณภาพจาก facebook.com/vintagemotionpicture
รวมภาพคืนสู่เหย้าเหล่านักแสดงจากหนังดัง นำโดย Keanu Reeves และ Tom Cruise โพสต์เมื่อ 9 มีนาคม 2563 เวลา 13:32:41 957 อ่าน
