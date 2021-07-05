x close

HILIGHT

ข่าว-ความรู้ ข่าว ข่าวบันเทิง ฟุตบอล การเงิน การศึกษา
บันเทิง รูปภาพ ดูหนัง Music Station ละคร บันเทิงเกาหลี
ไลฟ์ไตล์ ดูดวง ผู้หญิง ผู้ชาย สุขภาพ ท่องเที่ยว สูตรอาหารง่ายๆ
ช้อปปิ้ง รถยนต์ บ้านและการตกแต่ง มือถือ ราคาทอง ราคาน้ำมัน
วาไรตี้ แต่งงาน แม่และเด็ก สัตว์เลี้ยง Infographic
บริการ แอปฯ กระปุก คอร์สออนไลน์ เรียนเลขออนไลน์ ติดต่อโฆษณา แจ้งปัญหา ร่วมงานกับเรา
  1. Kapook Hilight
    2. >

ประโยคภาษาอังกฤษคำว่าคิดถึง ที่พูดได้ซึ้งกว่า I miss you.

           อยากสื่อความคิดถึงให้ตรงใจมากกว่าคำว่า miss you จะพูดยังไงได้อีกบ้าง ลองมาดูประโยคภาษาอังกฤษซึ้ง ๆ ไว้ใช้บอกคิดถึงทุกวัน
คิดถึง ภาษาอังกฤษ

           นอกจาก I miss you. แล้ว คำว่าคิดถึงในภาษาอังกฤษยังมีอีกหลายประโยคให้เลือกใช้ ทั้งประโยคบอกคิดถึงตรง ๆ หรือบอกคิดถึงอ้อม ๆ สไตล์คนขี้อาย อยากเปลี่ยนไปใช้คำว่าคิดถึงในภาษาอังกฤษให้หลากหลายมากขึ้นลองมาดูคำคมบอกความคิดถึงกันเลย
คิดถึง ภาษาอังกฤษ พูดยังไงได้บ้าง ?

1. I miss you so badly.
ฉันคิดถึงคุณมาก ๆ

------------------------------

2. I miss you so damn much.
ฉันคิดถึงคุณแทบไม่ไหวแล้ว

------------------------------

3. I fucking miss you.
ฉันคิดถึงคุณแทบบ้า !

------------------------------

4. I miss you more than words can say.
ฉันคิดถึงคุณมากซะจนไม่มีคำไหนอธิบายได้

------------------------------

5. You have been on my mind.
คุณอยู่ในใจของฉันเสมอ

------------------------------

6. I miss you in ways that not even words can understand.
ฉันคิดถึงคุณมากเกินบรรยาย

------------------------------

7. All I do is think of you.
ไม่ว่าจะทำอะไรฉันก็คิดถึงแต่คุณ

------------------------------

8. I can't stop thinking about you.
ฉันไม่สามารถหยุดคิดถึงคุณได้เลย

------------------------------

9. I can't wait to see you again.
ฉันอดใจรอจะเจอคุณอีกครั้งไม่ไหวแล้ว

------------------------------

10. I need you now.
ฉันต้องการคุณเดี๋ยวนี้

คิดถึง ภาษาอังกฤษ


11. I think about you all the time.
ฉันคิดถึงคุณตลอดเวลา

------------------------------

12. I only miss you when I’m breathing.
ฉันคิดถึงคุณทุกลมหายใจ

------------------------------

13. I just wanted you to know you were missed.
ฉันแค่อยากให้รู้ไว้ว่ามีคนคิดถึงคุณนะ

------------------------------

14. I can’t get you out of my mind.
ฉันไม่สามารถลืมคุณออกจากใจได้เลย

------------------------------

15. I wish you were here.
ฉันอยากให้คุณอยู่ตรงนี้ด้วยจัง

------------------------------

16. I’m counting down the days until I see you again.
ฉันเฝ้ารอวันที่จะได้เจอคุณอีกครั้ง

------------------------------

17. I am summer yearning for a drop of your rain.
ฉันคิดถึงคุณเหมือนฤดูร้อนที่โหยหาหยาดฝน

------------------------------

18. Without you here, the sun forgets to shine.
การไม่มีคุณก็เหมือนพระอาทิตย์ลืมส่องแสง

------------------------------

19. If I miss you any harder my heart might come looking for you.
ถ้าฉันคิดถึงคุณมากขึ้นเท่าไร หัวใจก็อยากตามหาคุณมากขึ้นเท่านั้น

------------------------------

20. There’s nothing make a room feel emptier than wanting you in it.
ห้องที่ว่างเปล่ายังไม่เหงาเท่าการไม่มีคุณอยู่ในนั้น

------------------------------

21. The air I breathe in a room empty of you is unhealthy.
อากาศที่ฉันหายใจในห้องที่ไม่มีคุณอยู่ เป็นอากาศที่ไม่ดีเอาซะเลย

คิดถึง ภาษาอังกฤษ

22. If I could plant a flower for every time I miss you, I could walk through my garden forever.
ถ้าฉันปลูกดอกไม้ทุกครั้งที่คิดถึงคุณ ฉันคงได้เดินในสวนดอกไม้ของฉันตลอดไป

------------------------------

23. I have late night conversations with the moon, he tells me about the sun and I tell him about you.
เมื่อคืนฉันคุยกับพระจันทร์ เขาเล่าเรื่องพระอาทิตย์ให้ฉันฟัง ส่วนฉันเล่าเรื่องของคุณ

------------------------------

24. I miss you in waves and tonight I’m drowning.
ฉันคิดถึงคุณเหมือนวนอยู่ในคลื่นน้ำ และคืนนี้ฉันกำลังจะจมลงไป

------------------------------

25. My love is selfish. I cannot breathe without you.
ความรักของฉันเห็นแก่ตัวมาก มันอยู่ไม่ได้ถ้าไม่มีคุณ

------------------------------

26. I love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars.
ฉันรักคุณผ่านดวงจันทร์ และคิดถึงคุณเกินกว่าดวงดาว

------------------------------

27. You are the person I’ll never stop looking for in a crowded place.
คุณเป็นคนที่ฉันจะไม่หยุดมองหา แม้ในที่ที่คนพลุกพล่าน

------------------------------

28. Thinking of you is a poison I drink often.
การคิดถึงคุณเป็นยาพิษที่ฉันดื่มบ่อย ๆ

------------------------------

29. I think about you constantly, whether it’s with my mind or my heart.
ฉันคิดถึงคุณตลอดเวลา ไม่ว่าจะด้วยความคิดหรือหัวใจ

------------------------------

30. You have no idea how hard it is to force myself to stop thinking about you.
คุณไม่รู้หรอกว่ามันยากแค่ไหนที่จะห้ามตัวเองให้หยุดคิดถึงคุณ

------------------------------

31. Missing you could turn from pain to pleasure, if I knew you were missing me too.
การคิดถึงคุณอาจเปลี่ยนจากความเจ็บปวดเป็นความสุขได้ ถ้าฉันรู้ว่าคุณก็คิดถึงฉันเหมือนกัน

------------------------------

32. When I close my eyes, I see you. When I open my eyes, I miss you.
เวลาฉันหลับตาฉันเห็นคุณ เวลาฉันลืมตาฉันคิดถึงคุณ

------------------------------

33. I might have to stay high all my life to forget I’m missing you.
ฉันคงต้องเมาหนักตลอดชีวิตเพื่อให้ลืมว่าฉันคิดถึงคุณ

------------------------------

34. I can’t close my eyes without you in my dreams.
ฉันไม่สามารถหลับตาได้ถ้าไม่มีคุณในความฝัน

------------------------------

35. Things aren't the same when you're not around.
สิ่งต่าง ๆ ไม่เหมือนเดิมเมื่อไม่มีคุณอยู่ใกล้ ๆ

            เห็นไหมคะว่า เราสามารถบอกคิดถึงใครสักคนเป็นภาษาอังกฤษได้หลายแบบมาก ๆ ถ้ารู้สึกจำเจกับคำว่า I miss you. แล้ว ก็ลองใช้ประโยคอื่น ๆ บอกความในใจได้นะ

ขอบคุณข้อมูลจาก
เฟซบุ๊กอาจารย์อดัม
ทวิตเตอร์ Kru P’Nan Enconcept
Spirit Button

เรื่องที่คุณอาจสนใจ
เรื่องที่คุณอาจสนใจ
อ่านความคิดเห็นของเพื่อนๆ ..คิดอย่างไรกับเรื่องนี้ เขียนเลย
ประโยคภาษาอังกฤษคำว่าคิดถึง ที่พูดได้ซึ้งกว่า I miss you. โพสต์เมื่อ 5 กรกฎาคม 2564 เวลา 18:36:44 22 อ่าน
TOP
ข่าว: ข่าววันนี้ หวย สภาพอากาศ ข่าวด่วน ข่าว ข่าวบันเทิง คลิปข่าว ตรวจหวย เลขเด็ด ข่าวดารา
ข่าวฮิต: หุ้นไทย ราคาทองวันนี้ ราคาน้ำมันวันนี้ ข่าวอุบัติเหตุ ข่าวต่างประเทศ ข่าวอาชญากรรม ผลบอล ข่าวกีฬา ฟุตบอล ข่าวการเมือง
โควิด : ข่าวโควิด อาการโควิด ประกันโควิด ตรวจโควิด 19 สถานการณ์โควิด COVID-19 โควิด 19 สถานการณ์โควิดในไทย ถาม-ตอบ COVID ยอดผู้ป่วยโควิด
วันสำคัญ: วันแรงงานแห่งชาติ วันเข้าพรรษา ปฎิทิน วันฉัตรมงคล วันวิสาขบูชา ปฏิทินวันหยุด 2564 วันงดสูบบุหรี่โลก วันสำคัญ 2564 ปฏิทินวันสำคัญ 2564 ปฏิทิน 2564
ข้อคิด คำคม: บทสวดแผ่เมตตา บทกรวดน้ำ พุทธศาสนสุภาษิต มงคลชีวิต 38 ประการ บทสวดมนต์ สวดมนต์ก่อนนอน คําคม คําคมภาษาอังกฤษ คําคมธรรมะ บทสวดอิติปิโส
บทความน่ารู้ : การละเล่นพื้นบ้าน รำวงมาตรฐาน คําขวัญประจําจังหวัด คําไทยที่มักเขียนผิด คําราชาศัพท์ ประวัติเปตอง ประวัติแชร์บอล ประวัติกีฬาแบดมินตัน สํานวนไทย ภาษามือ

บริการของเรา (Services & Solutions)

ดูบริการทั้งหมด คลิกที่นี่

ช่องทางการติดต่อ

Kapook App ดาวน์โหลดได้เลย