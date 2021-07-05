ประโยคภาษาอังกฤษคำว่าคิดถึง ที่พูดได้ซึ้งกว่า I miss you.

อยากสื่อความคิดถึงให้ตรงใจมากกว่าคำว่า miss you จะพูดยังไงได้อีกบ้าง ลองมาดูประโยคภาษาอังกฤษซึ้ง ๆ ไว้ใช้บอกคิดถึงทุกวัน

นอกจาก I miss you. แล้ว คำว่าคิดถึงในภาษาอังกฤษยังมีอีกหลายประโยคให้เลือกใช้ ทั้งประโยคบอกคิดถึงตรง ๆ หรือบอกคิดถึงอ้อม ๆ สไตล์คนขี้อาย อยากเปลี่ยนไปใช้คำว่าคิดถึงในภาษาอังกฤษให้หลากหลายมากขึ้นลองมาดู คำคม บอกความคิดถึงกันเลย

คิดถึง ภาษาอังกฤษ พูดยังไงได้บ้าง ?

1. I miss you so badly.

ฉันคิดถึงคุณมาก ๆ ------------------------------ 2. I miss you so damn much.

ฉันคิดถึงคุณแทบไม่ไหวแล้ว ------------------------------ 3. I fucking miss you.

ฉันคิดถึงคุณแทบบ้า ! ------------------------------ 4. I miss you more than words can say.

ฉันคิดถึงคุณมากซะจนไม่มีคำไหนอธิบายได้ ------------------------------ 5. You have been on my mind.

คุณอยู่ในใจของฉันเสมอ ------------------------------ 6. I miss you in ways that not even words can understand.

ฉันคิดถึงคุณมากเกินบรรยาย ------------------------------ 7. All I do is think of you.

ไม่ว่าจะทำอะไรฉันก็คิดถึงแต่คุณ ------------------------------ 8. I can't stop thinking about you.

ฉันไม่สามารถหยุดคิดถึงคุณได้เลย ------------------------------ 9. I can't wait to see you again.

ฉันอดใจรอจะเจอคุณอีกครั้งไม่ไหวแล้ว ------------------------------ 10. I need you now.

ฉันต้องการคุณเดี๋ยวนี้



11. I think about you all the time.

ฉันคิดถึงคุณตลอดเวลา ------------------------------ 12. I only miss you when I’m breathing.

ฉันคิดถึงคุณทุกลมหายใจ ------------------------------ 13. I just wanted you to know you were missed.

ฉันแค่อยากให้รู้ไว้ว่ามีคนคิดถึงคุณนะ ------------------------------ 14. I can’t get you out of my mind.

ฉันไม่สามารถลืมคุณออกจากใจได้เลย ------------------------------ 15. I wish you were here.

ฉันอยากให้คุณอยู่ตรงนี้ด้วยจัง ------------------------------ 16. I’m counting down the days until I see you again.

ฉันเฝ้ารอวันที่จะได้เจอคุณอีกครั้ง ------------------------------ 17. I am summer yearning for a drop of your rain.

ฉันคิดถึงคุณเหมือนฤดูร้อนที่โหยหาหยาดฝน ------------------------------ 18. Without you here, the sun forgets to shine.

การไม่มีคุณก็เหมือนพระอาทิตย์ลืมส่องแสง ------------------------------ 19. If I miss you any harder my heart might come looking for you.

ถ้าฉันคิดถึงคุณมากขึ้นเท่าไร หัวใจก็อยากตามหาคุณมากขึ้นเท่านั้น ------------------------------ 20. There’s nothing make a room feel emptier than wanting you in it.

ห้องที่ว่างเปล่ายังไม่เหงาเท่าการไม่มีคุณอยู่ในนั้น ------------------------------ 21. The air I breathe in a room empty of you is unhealthy.

อากาศที่ฉันหายใจในห้องที่ไม่มีคุณอยู่ เป็นอากาศที่ไม่ดีเอาซะเลย

22. If I could plant a flower for every time I miss you, I could walk through my garden forever.

ถ้าฉันปลูกดอกไม้ทุกครั้งที่คิดถึงคุณ ฉันคงได้เดินในสวนดอกไม้ของฉันตลอดไป ------------------------------ 23. I have late night conversations with the moon, he tells me about the sun and I tell him about you.

เมื่อคืนฉันคุยกับพระจันทร์ เขาเล่าเรื่องพระอาทิตย์ให้ฉันฟัง ส่วนฉันเล่าเรื่องของคุณ ------------------------------ 24. I miss you in waves and tonight I’m drowning.

ฉันคิดถึงคุณเหมือนวนอยู่ในคลื่นน้ำ และคืนนี้ฉันกำลังจะจมลงไป ------------------------------ 25. My love is selfish. I cannot breathe without you.

ความรักของฉันเห็นแก่ตัวมาก มันอยู่ไม่ได้ถ้าไม่มีคุณ ------------------------------ 26. I love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars.

ฉันรักคุณผ่านดวงจันทร์ และคิดถึงคุณเกินกว่าดวงดาว ------------------------------ 27. You are the person I’ll never stop looking for in a crowded place.

คุณเป็นคนที่ฉันจะไม่หยุดมองหา แม้ในที่ที่คนพลุกพล่าน ------------------------------ 28. Thinking of you is a poison I drink often.

การคิดถึงคุณเป็นยาพิษที่ฉันดื่มบ่อย ๆ ------------------------------ 29. I think about you constantly, whether it’s with my mind or my heart.

ฉันคิดถึงคุณตลอดเวลา ไม่ว่าจะด้วยความคิดหรือหัวใจ ------------------------------ 30. You have no idea how hard it is to force myself to stop thinking about you.

คุณไม่รู้หรอกว่ามันยากแค่ไหนที่จะห้ามตัวเองให้หยุดคิดถึงคุณ ------------------------------ 31. Missing you could turn from pain to pleasure, if I knew you were missing me too.

การคิดถึงคุณอาจเปลี่ยนจากความเจ็บปวดเป็นความสุขได้ ถ้าฉันรู้ว่าคุณก็คิดถึงฉันเหมือนกัน ------------------------------ 32. When I close my eyes, I see you. When I open my eyes, I miss you.

เวลาฉันหลับตาฉันเห็นคุณ เวลาฉันลืมตาฉันคิดถึงคุณ ------------------------------ 33. I might have to stay high all my life to forget I’m missing you.

ฉันคงต้องเมาหนักตลอดชีวิตเพื่อให้ลืมว่าฉันคิดถึงคุณ ------------------------------ 34. I can’t close my eyes without you in my dreams.

ฉันไม่สามารถหลับตาได้ถ้าไม่มีคุณในความฝัน ------------------------------ 35. Things aren't the same when you're not around.

สิ่งต่าง ๆ ไม่เหมือนเดิมเมื่อไม่มีคุณอยู่ใกล้ ๆ

เห็นไหมคะว่า เราสามารถบอกคิดถึงใครสักคนเป็นภาษาอังกฤษได้หลายแบบมาก ๆ ถ้ารู้สึกจำเจกับคำว่า I miss you. แล้ว ก็ลองใช้ประโยคอื่น ๆ บอกความในใจได้นะ