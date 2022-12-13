สาวไทยพ่นภาษาอังกฤษด่า TikTok รัวฟังไม่ทัน สำเนียงบ้าน ๆ แต่แกรมม่าแน่น !

สาวไทยไม่ทน อัดคลิปพ่นด่า TikTok เป็นภาษาอังกฤษ สปีชรัวมาก ๆ ชนิดที่ฟังแล้วอาจตามไม่ทัน หลังตามไปด่าคนที่มาบูลลี่สำเนียงภาษาอังกฤษจนโดนแบน บอกเลยจ้า แกรมม่านางเป๊ะทุกคำ
ใครที่เรียนภาษาอังกฤษ ไม่มากก็น้อยต้องเคยโดนล้อเรื่องสำเนียงภาษาอังกฤษแบบไทย ๆ ที่ถูกหาว่าฟังไม่ออกบ้าง ไม่ดีบ้าง จนคนพูดขาดความมั่นใจ ทั้งที่การพูดผิด ๆ ถูก ๆ นั้น คือส่วนหนึ่งของกระบวนการเรียนรู้
และล่าสุด คุณนุ่น สาวคนหนึ่งก็ไม่ยอมจำนวน หลังโดนล้อเรื่องพูดภาษาอังกฤษสำเนียงไทย เธอเลยจัดการไปว่าคนที่ล้อคืน แต่กลายเป็นว่า TikTok กลับแบนเธอซะอย่างนั้น แอคเคานต์เดิมที่มีคนตามกว่า 200,000 โดนคุมกำเนิดไปเป็นที่เรียบร้อย
ถึงกระนั้นเธอก็ไม่หวั่น หันมาสร้างแอคเคานต์ใหม่ และอัดคลิปด่า TikTok แบบไฟแลบเหมือนร้องเพลงแรป ซึ่งต้องบอกเลยว่าแม้บางคำพูดบางประโยค จะมีภาษาไทยปนบ้าง แต่ที่เหลือคือแม่น แน่น ชัด แกรมม่าเป๊ะตลอด ครูพี่แอนสอนภาษาอังกฤษต้องภูมิใจ
"Why did you do this to me TikTok ? Why did you do this to me TikTok ? I didn’t do anything wrong. You said I ข่มเหงรังแก but that person bullied me first and you did nothing. How about that TikTok ? If right now I know where your office is, I’m about to go there and talk to the executives. What did I do wrong ?"
Right now my old account flies, flies, flies like a bird and goes to heaven finding God already. If you cannot remember that video, I will explain. I was sitting here and talked about a person who bullied my accent. She said I should stop speaking English because I have a Thai face. Because I have a Thai face, she bullied my flat nose. It’s not that flat but still แหมบ and I know it. Almost 2023 and people still make fun of people’s looks. Do you guys think it’s very funny ? Yeah, Funny. No No No, actually it’s pathetic.
Pathetic สุด ๆ I have to get all of my confidence from my XXXX to make that video guys. To make that video guys, I just want to inspire all of my Thai fellows to be confident because when you speak English, you have to be confident. Don’t give a XXXX about what people think about you. You speak English better than them and that’s why they’re mad.
I even mention ครูพี่แอน in that video because she’s very talented. She’s very amazing and I am one of her students. Slay ! Right now I have to say I feel despair. I feel despair สุด ๆ you guys from ดาวนอก. I feel like a sun to kick out of the วงโคจร ตอนนี้ right now I’m a Pluto. I lost 200k ภายในพริบ eyes and it’s not easy to start over นะ
ลูกศิษย์สายสปีชขนาดนี้ ครูพี่แอนต้องภูมิใจแน่นอน