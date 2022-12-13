สาวไทยพ่นภาษาอังกฤษด่า TikTok รัวฟังไม่ทัน สำเนียงบ้าน ๆ แต่แกรมม่าแน่น !

ใครที่เรียนภาษาอังกฤษ ไม่มากก็น้อยต้องเคยโดนล้อเรื่องสำเนียงภาษาอังกฤษแบบไทย ๆ ที่ถูกหาว่าฟังไม่ออกบ้าง ไม่ดีบ้าง จนคนพูดขาดความมั่นใจ ทั้งที่การพูดผิด ๆ ถูก ๆ นั้น คือส่วนหนึ่งของกระบวนการเรียนรู้



"Why did you do this to me TikTok ? Why did you do this to me TikTok ? I didn’t do anything wrong. You said I ข่มเหงรังแก but that person bullied me first and you did nothing. How about that TikTok ? If right now I know where your office is, I’m about to go there and talk to the executives. What did I do wrong ?"

I even mention ครูพี่แอน in that video because she’s very talented. She’s very amazing and I am one of her students. Slay ! Right now I have to say I feel despair. I feel despair สุด ๆ you guys from ดาวนอก. I feel like a sun to kick out of the วงโคจร ตอนนี้ right now I’m a Pluto. I lost 200k ภายในพริบ eyes and it’s not easy to start over นะ

