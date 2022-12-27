รวม 66 คำอวยพรปีใหม่ภาษาอังกฤษ 2023 คัดมาแล้วไม่ซ้ำ - ความหมายดี ฟีลกู๊ด
รวมคำอวยพรปีใหม่ภาษาอังกฤษ พร้อมส่งความสุขให้คนรอบข้าง ด้วยคำอวยพร Happy New Year 2023 ทั้งอวยพรเพื่อน แฟน ญาติผู้ใหญ่ ลูกค้า และทุก ๆ คน
ใกล้เข้าสู่เทศกาลปีใหม่ 2023 แล้ว เชื่อว่าหลายคนคงจะเตรียมตัวส่งคำอวยพรปีใหม่ ด้วยถ้อยคำดี ๆ ที่เป็นมงคล มอบให้กับคนรอบข้าง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นคนในครอบครัว ญาติผู้ใหญ่ คนรัก เพื่อนฝูง รวมไปเพื่อนร่วมงาน ลูกค้า และคนรู้จักกันอยู่แน่ ๆ
งานนี้ กระปุกดอทคอม เลยขอรวบรวม คำอวยพรปีใหม่ ภาษาอังกฤษ ที่ใช้สำหรับแต่ละบุคคล มาฝากให้ทุกคนได้เลือกเอาไปใช้ เพื่อส่งความสุขจากใจในวันปีใหม่ที่กำลังจะมาถึงกันค่ะ
คำอวยพรปีใหม่ ให้แฟน - คนรัก
- May the smiles on your face never fade. Happy new year to the love of my life. ขอให้รอยยิ้มบนใบหน้าเธอไม่มีวันจางหาย สวัสดีปีใหม่คนดีของชีวิต
- Happy New Year! May our dreams come true and love grows stronger. สวัสดีปีใหม่ ขอให้ความฝันของเรากลายเป็นจริง และให้รักเราเติบโตอย่างมั่นคง
- Happy New Year! I wish nothing but our love to keep blooming next year too! สวัสดีปีใหม่ ฉันไม่ขออะไรนอกจากขอให้ความรักของเราเบ่งบานต่อไปในปีหน้า
- Wishing the happiest and warmest New Year to the love of my life. ขอให้ปีใหม่นี้เป็นปีที่แฮปปี้และอบอุ่นที่สุดสำหรับเธอ.. คนดีที่ฉันรัก
- Happy New Year! I want to spend every moment of the coming year with you. สวัสดีปีใหม่ ฉันอยากใช้ทุกนาทีในปีนี้ไปกับเธอ
- I promise that I will never leave you no matter what happens in life. Happy New Year! ผมสัญญาว่าจะไม่ทิ้งคุณไปไหน ไม่ว่าจะเกิดอะไรขึ้นในชีวิต สวัสดีปีใหม่
- You’re the most wonderful person in my life. Happy New year, sweetheart. คุณคือคนที่พิเศษที่สุดในชีวิตฉัน สวัสดีปีใหม่นะที่รัก
- Happy New Year, my love! I'm confident I can achieve great things this year with you by my side. สวัสดีปีใหม่ที่รัก ฉันมั่นใจว่าปีนี้จะทำสิ่งใหญ่ ๆ สำเร็จได้โดยมีคุณอยู่ข้างกัน
- May this love live forever in our hearts and grow stronger by each year! ขอให้รักคงอยู่ตลอดไปในหัวใจเรา และเติบโตขึ้นอย่างมั่นคงในทุก ๆ ปี
- Happy New Year. I hope all your dreams come true this year because my biggest dream came true in the year I met you and fell in love with you. สวัสดีปีใหม่ ขอให้ความฝันคุณกลายเป็นจริงปีนี้ เพราะความฝันที่ยิ่งใหญ่ที่สุดของผมเป็นจริงไปแล้ว ตั้งแต่ปีที่ได้พบและตกหลุมรักคุณ
- Happy New Year. Let’s write our love story in the blank pages of the new year. สวัสดีปีใหม่ มาเขียนเรื่องราวความรักของเราบนกระดาษว่างเปล่าไปด้วยกันนะ
- I hope this new year is full of love and romance for us. Happy new year! ขอให้ปีใหม่เต็มไปด้วยความรักและความโรแมนติกสำหรับเรา สวัสดีปีใหม่
- Happy New Year, baby. Hopefully, we will have another year full of love for each other as we did this year. สวัสดีปีใหม่นะคนดี อยากให้ปีนี้เป็นอีกปีที่เต็มไปด้วยรักที่เรามีให้กันเหมือนปีที่ผ่านมา
คำอวยพรปีใหม่เพื่อน
- It is time to forget the past and celebrate a new start. Happy New Year! ได้เวลาลืมอดีต แล้วฉลองกับการเริ่มต้นใหม่แล้ว สวัสดีปีใหม่
- We made it! Here's to more adventures together in 2023. เราผ่านมาได้อีกปีแล้ว มาผจญภัยด้วยกันต่อในปี 2023
- I wish that this year make our friendship stronger. Happy new Year my loving friend. ขอให้ปีนี้มิตรภาพของเรายิ่งแกร่ง สวัสดีปีใหม่เพื่อนเลิฟ
- I wish you more trips, more drinks, more parties. Do more than the last year and have new targets to achieve next year. ขอให้เที่ยวมากขึ้น ดื่มมากขึ้น ปาร์ตี้มากขึ้น จัดไปให้มากกว่าปีที่แล้ว และตั้งเป้าหมายใหม่ไว้พุ่งชนในปีหน้า
- When I have friends like you, every day is a new beginning. Cheers to our friendship! Happy New Year! การมีเพื่อนอย่างเธอ ทำให้ทุกวันคือการเริ่มต้นใหม่ ฉลองให้กับมิตรภาพ สวัสดีปีใหม่
- Happy New Year! I'm so thankful for your friendship today and every day. สวัสดีปีใหม่ ขอบคุณมากสำหรับมิตรภาพวันนี้และทุก ๆ วัน
- Every year with you is better than the last! Here's to creating more memories in 2023. ทุกปีที่อยู่กับเธอมันดีกว่าปีก่อนเสมอ เอาล่ะมาสร้างความทรงจำกันต่อในปี 2023
- New year is the start of a new book with 365 pages. Make it a great one! ปีใหม่คือการเริ่มต้นหนังสือเล่มใหม่ที่มี 365 หน้า มาเขียนหนังสือดี ๆ อีกเล่มกัน
- Happy New Year My Friend! Spoiler alert–it’s going to feel the same. สวัสดีปีใหม่เพื่อน สปอยล์ - ปีนี้ก็จะรู้สึกเหมือนเดิมอะแหละ
- This past year was filled with laughter and joy. May next year bring us even more! ปีที่แล้วชีวิตเราเต็มไปด้วยเสียงหัวเราะและความสุข ขอให้ปีต่อไปยิ่งแฮปปี้กว่านี้อีก
- We are opposite poles, but our friendship has endured despite our differences. Happy New Year to my best friend. เราต่างกันคนละขั้ว แต่มิตรภาพยังยั่งยืนท่ามกลางความต่าง สวัสดีปีใหม่เพื่อนรัก
- Cheers to the New Year! May the new year be an extraordinary one. ฉลองให้กับปีใหม่ ขอให้ปีใหม่นี้เป็นอีกปีที่แสนพิเศษ
คําอวยพรปีใหม่ ผู้ใหญ่
- Happy New Year! May this new year bring you joy, prosperity, and good health. สวัสดีปีใหม่ ขอให้ปีใหม่นี้นำมาซึ่งความสุข ความรุ่งเรือง และสุขภาพที่ดี
- Wishing you a wonderful new year filled with love, laughter, and all of your heart's desires. ขอให้ปีใหม่เป็นปีมหัศจรรย์ที่เต็มไปด้วยรัก เสียงหัวเราะ และทุกอย่างที่ใจต้องการ
- Wishing you a happy and healthy new year, full of blessings and joy. ขอให้ปีใหม่เป็นปีที่แฮปปี้และสุขภาพดี เต็มไปด้วยสิ่งที่ทำให้โชคดีและมีความสุข
- Sending my best wishes for the New Year! I wish you immense happiness and prosperity in the coming year. ขอส่งคำอวยพรสำหรับปีใหม่ ขอให้มีความสุขและความรุ่งเรืองในปีที่จะถึงนี้
- Happy New Year! Thank you for your never-ending love. May the new year bring you all the happiness in the universe. สวัสดีปีใหม่ ขอบคุณสำหรับความรักที่ไม่มีวันสิ้นสุด ขอให้ปีใหม่นำพาทุกความสุขในจักรวาลมาให้คุณ
- May you have the greatest year of your life this new year. May you find a million reasons to be happy and to smile every day. ขอให้ปีใหม่นี้เป็นปีที่ยิ่งใหญ่ที่สุดในชีวิต ขอให้คุณได้พบกับล้านเหตุผลที่จะยิ้มและมีความสุขในทุกวัน
- May this new year bring you joy, peace, and happiness. ขอให้ปีใหม่พาความเบิกบาน ความสงบ และความสุขเข้ามาในชีวิต
- Wishing you a year of prosperity and success. ขอให้ปีใหม่เป็นปีแห่งความรุ่งเรืองและความสำเร็จ
- Wishing you a year of health and wellness. ขอให้เป็นปีแห่งสุขภาพดีและแข็งแรง
- Wish this new year becomes the most memorable one for you. ขอให้ปีใหม่นี้เป็นปีที่น่าจดจำที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
- May you be surrounded by love, joy, and peace this year. ขอให้ปีนี้รายล้อมไปด้วยความรัก ความสุข และความสงบ
- Wishing you a happy new year from the deepest corner of my heart. You are such a wonderful, inspiring person that you deserve all the best in the world. สุขสันต์วันปีใหม่จากส่วนลึกของหัวใจ คุณคือคนพิเศษและแรงบันดาลใจที่คู่ควรกับสิ่งที่ดีที่สุดบนโลกใบนี้
คำอวยพรปีใหม่ ลูกค้า - พาร์ทเนอร์ทางธุรกิจ
- We are so lucky to have the most loyal and supporting business partners! Thank you for being with us through the whole year. Let’s make the upcoming year even more successful! เราโชคดีที่มีพาร์ทเนอร์ที่จริงใจและเกื้อกูลกันที่สุด ขอบพระคุณท่านที่อยู่ด้วยกันมาตลอดปี และขอให้ปีหน้านี้ประสบความสำเร็จยิ่งขึ้นไปอีก สวัสดีปีใหม่
- When businesses grow, it brings joy to many faces. Wishing a very Happy New Year loaded with lots of new projects and new opportunities to prosper. เมื่อธุรกิจเติบโต รอยยิ้มมากมายก็เกิด ขอให้ปีใหม่มีโปรเจคท์และโอกาสใหม่ ๆ เข้ามาเยอะ ๆ
- Thank you for supporting us each step of the way. May the upcoming year bring the biggest success to all of us. ขอบพระคุณที่เกื้อกูลกันในทุกก้าวที่ผ่านมา ขอให้ปีใหม่นำพามาซึ่งความสำเร็จอันยิ่งใหญ่
- May our partnership become stronger in this new year. I hope we may fulfill all our business goals. Happy new year. ขอให้ความเป็นพันธมิตรของเราแน่นแฟ้นขึ้นอีกในปีนี้ ผมหวังให้เราเติมเต็มทุกเป้าหมายทางธุรกิจร่วมกัน สวัสดีปีใหม่
- May the New Year fill your pockets with profits and smiles. Happy New Year. ขอให้ปีใหม่เติมกำไรและรอยยิ้มให้เต็มกระเป๋า สวัสดีปีใหม่
- May the sales shoot up like rocket and make it a grand year for you. ขอให้ยอดขายพุ่งแรงเหมือนจรวด จนปีนี้กลายเป็นปีที่ยิ่งใหญ่
- Wishing you a success year full of new opportunities to grow. ขอให้ปีใหม่นี้เป็นปีแห่งความสำเร็จที่เต็มไปด้วยโอกาสใหม่ ๆ ในการเติบโต
- May the upcoming year be filled with success and wealth. We are looking forward to continue working with you. ขอให้ปีใหม่มีแต่ความสำเร็จและร่ำรวย เราเฝ้ารอที่จะได้ร่วมงานกับท่านต่อไป
- May the upcoming year will be full of new achievements that will bring you a huge success. Happy New Year. ขอให้ปีใหม่เต็มไปด้วยประสิทธิผลใหม่ ๆ ที่นำมาซึ่งความสำเร็จอันยิ่งใหญ่ สวัสดีปีใหม่
- May this New Year bring a lot of opportunities to serve you. Thanks for being with us. ขอให้ปีใหม่มาพร้อมกับโอกาสมากมาย ขอบคุณที่อยู่กับเรา
คำอวยพรปีใหม่ พนักงาน - ทีมงาน
- Happy New Year, team! I'm so proud of all that we've achieved this year. Thank you for your dedication - let's make this next one even better! สวัสดีปีใหม่ทุกคน ผมภูมิใจในทุกความสำเร็จในปีนี้ ขอบคุณที่ทุ่มเท เรามาทำปีหน้าให้ดีขึ้นไปอีก
- Thank you for being someone that I can count on. You do a great job for our team. Thank you so much for your dedication. Have a Happy New Year. ขอบคุณที่เป็นพนักงานที่ไว้ใจได้ คุณทำงานให้ทีมดีมาก ขอบคุณสำหรับความทุ่มเท ขอให้ปีนี้เป็นปีที่มีความสุข
- We would not have achieved this great success without you. Wish you and your family a very Happy New Year. เราจะประสบความสำเร็จถึงจุดนี้ไม่ได้ถ้าไม่มีคุณ ขอให้คุณและครอบครัวมีความสุขมาก ๆ ในปีใหม่
- You turned every challenge into an opportunity this year. May impossible be possible for you next year. Happy New Year. คุณได้เปลี่ยนทุกความท้าทายเป็นโอกาสในปีนี้ ขอให้สิ่งที่เป็นไปได้กลายเป็นสิ่งที่เป็นไปได้ในปีหน้า สวัสดีปีใหม่
- Congratulations on another successful year, everyone! You have all been outstanding; it is an honor to lead this team, and I look forward to what we will achieve in the coming year. ขอแสดงความยินดีกับอีกปีแห่งความสำเร็จ ทุกคนเยี่ยมมาก ผมรู้สึกเป็นเกียรติที่ได้ดูแลทีมนี้ และเฝ้ารอความสำเร็จที่จะเกิดขึ้นในปีใหม่นี้
คำอวยพรปีใหม่ สำหรับบุคคลทั่วไป
- Here's to a new year of endless possibilities and opportunities. May your dreams come true in the year ahead. แด่ปีใหม่แห่งความเป็นไปได้และโอกาสที่ไม่มีสิ้นสุด ขอให้ฝันเป็นจริงในปีนี้
- Goodbye to last year, hello to this one. Wishing you a happy new year! บอกลาปีเก่า สวัสดีปีใหม่ ขอให้ปีนี้เป็นปีที่แฮปปี้
- Give wings to your dreams and let them become true this year. Happy New Year! ติดปีกให้กับความฝัน แล้วให้มันได้กลายเป็นความจริงในปีนี้ สวัสดีปีใหม่
- Happy New Year! Let's be thankful for the year that just passed and be excited for the one coming up. สวัสดีปีใหม่ จงขอบคุณปีที่ผ่านไป แล้วตื่นเต้นกับปีใหม่ที่กำลังจะมาถึง
- As we ring in the new year, let's take a moment to reflect on the past and embrace the future with open arms. ก้าวสู่ปีใหม่แล้ว เรามาย้อนทบทวนอดีตแล้วอ้าแขนรับอนาคตกัน
- May the new year bring you hope, courage, and strength to chase your dreams and live life to the fullest. ขอให้ปีใหม่นำพาความหวัง ความกล้า และความแกร่ง เพื่อให้คุณทำตามฝันและเต็มที่กับชีวิต
- May you find the light that guide you towards your desired destination. Happy new year! ขอให้คุณพบแสงสว่างนำพาไปสู่จุดหมายที่ใจต้องการ สวัสดีปีใหม่
- Wishing you a happy and prosperous new year. May all of your hard work and dedication pay off in the year ahead. ขอให้ปีนี้เป็นปีที่มีความสุขและรุ่งเรือง ได้รับผลตอบแทนที่คุ้มค่าจากการทุ่มเททำงานหนัก
- May the new year bring you love, laughter, and all the things that bring you happiness. ขอให้ปีใหม่มาพร้อมความรัก เสียงหัวเราะ และทุกอย่างที่ทำให้คุณมีความสุข
- Happy New Year! May this be your best year ever. สวัสดีปีใหม่ ขอให้ปีนี้เป็นปีที่ดีที่สุดเลย
- May you have a new year full of surprises and good things. ขอให้ปีใหม่เต็มไปด้วยเรื่องเซอร์ไพรส์และสิ่งดี ๆ
- May the new year be full of bright opportunities! ขอให้ปีใหม่นี้เต็มไปด้วยโอกาสที่สดใส
- Life is an adventure that's full of beautiful destinations. Wishing you many wonderful memories made in this year. ชีวิตคือการผจญภัยที่เต็มไปด้วยจุดหมายที่งดงาม ขอให้คุณมีแต่ความทรงจำที่แสนพิเศษในปีนี้
- Happy New Year! May the best day of your past be the worst day of your future. สวัสดีปีใหม่ ขอให้วันที่ดีที่สุดในอดีต กลายเป็นวันที่แย่ที่สุดในอนาคตนะ