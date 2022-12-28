25 แคปชั่นปีใหม่ ภาษาอังกฤษ คำคมสั้น ๆ แนว Positive สำหรับเริ่มต้นปี 2023
รวม 25 แคปชั่นปีใหม่ภาษาอังกฤษ คำคมสั้น ๆ พร้อมคำแปล กับความหมายแนว Positive ส่งต่อแรงบันดาลใจสำหรับเริ่มต้นปี 2023 เซฟไปโพสต์กันได้เลย
เข้าสู่ช่วงส่งท้ายปีเก่าต้อนรับปีใหม่แบบนี้ เชื่อว่าหลายคนคงอยากทิ้งสิ่งเก่า ๆ ที่ไม่ดี ไว้กับปีเก่า เพื่อเริ่มต้นปีใหม่อย่างสดใส สวยงาม พร้อมทั้งอยากจะส่งต่อข้อคิด คำคม และกำลังใจดี ๆ แชร์ให้กับคนรอบข้างไปพร้อม ๆ กันด้วย
งานนี้ กระปุกดอทคอม เลยคัด แคปชั่นปีใหม่ 2023 ภาษาอังกฤษ กับคำคมแนว Positive พร้อมคำแปล มาฝากกัน ซึ่งแต่ละประโยคล้วนแฝงข้อคิดและแรงบันดาลใจดี ๆ ต้อนรับปี 2023 ส่วนจะมีคำคมเด็ด ๆ อะไรบ้างนั้น ตามไปดูกันเลย
- Life is short - Dream big and make the most of 2023. ชีวิตมันสั้น ฝันให้ไกลแล้วทำให้เต็มที่ในปี 2023
- Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things. – Robert Breault จงสนุกกับสิ่งเล็ก ๆ ในชีวิต เพราะวันหนึ่งข้างหน้าคุณอาจจะมองกลับมาแล้วพบว่ามันคือสิ่งที่ยิ่งใหญ่
- There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind. — C.S. Lewis, author มีอะไรอีกมากมายในวันข้างหน้า ที่ดีกว่าสิ่งที่เราทิ้งไว้ข้างหลัง
- You can’t go back and make a new start, but you can start right now and make a brand-new ending. – James R. Sherman คุณเดินถอยหลังกลับไปเริ่มใหม่ไม่ได้ แต่คุณเริ่มต้นใหม่ตอนนี้แล้วสร้างตอนจบใหม่ได้
- A new year is like starting a new chapter in your life. It’s your chance to write an incredible story for yourself. ปีใหม่เหมือนการเริ่มต้นตอนใหม่ของชีวิตคุณ มันคือโอกาสที่จะเขียนเรื่องราวที่น่าเหลือเชื่อเพื่อตัวเอง
- Every single year, we’re a different person. I don’t think we’re the same person all of our lives. — Steven Spielberg ในแต่ละปีเราต่างเป็นคนใหม่ ผมไม่คิดว่าเราจะเป็นคนเดิมได้ตลอดชีวิต
- Sometimes painful endings bring the best new beginnings. – Shae Ross บางทีตอนจบที่แสนเจ็บปวด ก็นำมาซึ่งการเริ่มต้นที่ดีที่สุด
- You can find inspiration in everything. If you can’t, then you’re not looking properly. — Paul Smith, fashion designer คุณจะเจอแรงบันดาลใจได้ในทุกสิ่ง ถ้าคุณไม่เจอ แปลว่าคุณไม่ได้มองให้ดี
- Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect. อย่ารอให้อะไร ๆ พร้อมก่อนถึงค่อยเริ่ม การเริ่มต้นนี่แหละจะทำให้ทุกอย่างพร้อมเอง
- No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again. ไม่ว่าที่ผ่านมาจะยากลำบากแค่ไหน คุณเริ่มต้นใหม่ได้เสมอ
- You’re never too broken to be fixed. — Jonathan Van Ness, television personality คนเราไม่มีวันเจ็บปวดเกินกว่าจะเยียวยาได้
- New year, new beginning, life is like a blank canvas, start your masterpiece! ปีใหม่ การเริ่มต้นใหม่ ชีวิตเหมือนผืนผ้าใบว่างเปล่า ละเลงผลงานชิ้นโบแดงได้เลย
- It’s a myth that you can’t have it all. You can have it all—just maybe not all at the same time. — Eva Longoria, actor ไม่จริงเลยที่ว่าคนเรามีทุกอย่างไม่ได้ คนเรามีทุกอย่างได้ แค่อาจจะไม่ใช่ในเวลาเดียวกัน
- Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction. — Germany Kent, journalist อย่าดูถูกพลังที่เรามี ในการพาชีวิตเดินไปสู่จุดหมายใหม่
- They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself. — Andy Warhol, artist ใคร ๆ มักจะบอกว่าเวลาเปลี่ยนแปลงทุกอย่าง แต่จริง ๆ แล้วเราต่างหากที่ต้องเปลี่ยนทุกอย่างด้วยตัวเราเอง
- Take the first step in faith. You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step. – Martin Luther King Jr. จงเดินก้าวแรกด้วยความเชื่อ อย่าไปมองที่ขั้นบันไดทั้งหมด แค่เริ่มเดินก้าวแรกก็พอ
- If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude. – Maya Angelou ถ้าคุณไม่ชอบอะไร จงเปลี่ยนมัน แต่ถ้าคุณเปลี่ยนมันไม่ได้ จงเปลี่ยนทัศนคติของตัวเอง
- Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. – Albert Einstein จงเรียนรู้จากเมื่อวาน ใช้ชีวิตเพื่อวันนี้ และมีความหวังสำหรับวันพรุ่งนี้
- You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream. – C.S. Lewis คนเราไม่มีวันแก่เกินกว่าจะตั้งเป้าหมายใหม่ หรือฝันในสิ่งใหม่
- Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself. – George Bernard Shaw ชีวิตไม่ใช่การตามหาตัวเอง ชีวิตคือการสร้างตัวเอง
- Sometimes we can only find our true direction when we let the wind of change carry us. – Mimi Novic บางครั้งเราก็ค้นพบทางเดินชีวิตที่แท้จริง เมื่อเราปล่อยให้สายลมแห่งความเปลี่ยนแปลงพัดพาเราไป
- Be so busy loving your life that you have no time for hate, regret or fear. จงยุ่งอยู่กับการรักตัวเอง แล้วเราจะไม่มีเวลาให้กับความเกลียดชัง ความเสียใจ หรือความกลัว
- The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new. *— Socrates* ความลับของการเปลี่ยนแปลง คือการทุ่มพลังทั้งหมดที่เรามีไปกับการสร้างสิ่งใหม่ ไม่ใช่ต่อสู้กับสิ่งเดิม ๆ
- Happiness was always important to me, even at a young age. People would ask, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ I’d tell them, ‘I just want to be happy.' — Goldie Hawn, actor ความสุขเป็นเรื่องสำคัญสำหรับผมเสมอ แม้กระทั่งตอนเด็ก ๆ ใคร ๆ ถามผมว่าอยากเป็นอะไรเมื่อโตขึ้น และผมก็ตอบพวกเขาว่า ผมแค่อยากมีความสุข
- It is your right to choose what you do and don’t do, to choose what you believe in and don’t believe in. It is your right to curate your life and your own perspective. — Lady Gaga เรามีสิทธิ์ที่จะเลือกทำหรือไม่ทำอะไร เชื่อหรือไม่เชื่ออะไร เรามีสิทธิ์ที่จะนำพาชีวิตและทัศนคติของเราได้