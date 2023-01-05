อวยพรวันเกิดภาษาอังกฤษ Happy Birthday ด้วยคำอวยพรสุดทัชใจ ส่งให้ใครก็ซึ้ง

อวยพรวันเกิดภาษาอังกฤษด้วยประโยคไหนดี ? ให้คนรับอ่านแล้วฟิน อินไปกับความหมายที่กินใจ และส่งให้ได้ทั้งเพื่อน ผู้ใหญ่ หรือคนรัก

อวยพรวันเกิดภาษาอังกฤษ นอกจากคำว่า Happy Birthday ที่ใช้กันทั่วไปแล้ว ยังมีคำอวยพรวันเกิดภาษาอังกฤษประโยคยาว ๆ ที่ความหมายลึกซึ้งให้เลือกใช้ด้วยนะคะ และหากกำลังมองหาคำอวยพรวันเกิดภาษาอังกฤษไปให้ใคร ด้านล่างนี้คือตัวอย่างประโยคอวยพรที่เราหยิบยกมาให้แชร์ไปถึงคนที่คุณรักได้เลย

คำอวยพรวันเกิดภาษาอังกฤษ พร้อมคำแปล

คำอวยพรวันเกิดภาษาอังกฤษสั้น ๆ

Happy birthday ! May all your wishes and dreams come true on this special day. สุขสันต์วันเกิด ขอให้ทุกสิ่งที่คุณปรารถนา ทุกความฝันของคุณเป็นจริงในวันสุดพิเศษนี้นะ

Happy birthday ! Your life is about to take off.

Fasten your seat belt and enjoy the ride ! สุขสันต์วันเกิด ! ชีวิตคุณกำลังจะออกเดินทาง

รัดเข็มขัดให้แน่นแล้วเตรียมไปใช้ชีวิตให้สนุกเลย !

Wishing you a day of joy and a year of happiness.

Have a wonderful birthday! ขอให้มีวันที่สนุกสดใส ขอให้เป็นปีที่มีแต่ความสุข และขอให้เป็นวันเกิดที่แสนวิเศษ

Sending you a bouquet of joy to wish you a wonderful birthday ! ขอมอบช่อดอกไม้แห่งความสดใส และขออวยพรให้วันเกิดปีนี้เป็นปีที่แสนวิเศษ

You look more youthful than ever !

Wishing you a very happy birthday ! คุณดูเด็กกว่าที่ผ่าน ๆ มาอีกนะ ! ขอให้มีความสุขมาก ๆ ในวันเกิด !

Wishing you a birthday filled with love and joy !

Have an amazing day! ขอให้เป็นวันเกิดที่ถูกเติมเต็มไปด้วยความรัก ความสนุกสนาน และความสดสดใส

ขอให้เป็นวันที่แสนพิเศษ

Wishing you a beautiful day filled with good health

and lasting happiness. Have a wonderful birthday ! ขอให้วันเกิดปีนี้มีแต่วันที่สวยงาม มีสุขภาพดี และมีความสุขล้น ๆ

สุขสันต์วันเกิดที่แสนวิเศษ

Wishing you all the best on your birthday !

May all your wishes come true today and always. Happy birthday ! ขอให้เป็นวันเกิดที่มีแต่สิ่งดี ๆ คิดหวังสิ่งใดก็สมปรารถนาตั้งแต่วันนี้และตลอดไป

สุขสันต์วันเกิดนะ



I hope all your wishes come true.

Wishing you a very happy birthday ! ฉันหวังว่าคุณจะสุขสมหวังกับทุก ๆ ความปรารถนา

มีความสุขมาก ๆ ในวันเกิดปีนี้นะ

Wishing you joy and happiness on your special day.

Have a wonderful time and a very happy birthday ! ขอให้มีความสุขสดใสในวันพิเศษนี้ มีช่วงเวลาที่แสนดี สุขสันต์วันเกิด



คำอวยพรวันเกิดภาษาอังกฤษ ความหมายดี ๆ

Don't count the candles ; appreciate the light they give.

Don't count the years, but the life you live.

Wishing you a wonderful future. Happy birthday ! อายุเป็นเพียงแค่ตัวเลขเท่านั้น ขอให้หรรษาไปกับสิ่งดี ๆ ที่ได้รับมา

ขอบคุณที่ยังได้ใช้ชีวิต และขอให้มีอนาคตที่สดใส สุขสันต์วันเกิดนะ

Welcome the new year with excitement and anticipation !

Celebrate your birthday with joy and splendor.

Wishing you a wonderful and fun-filled birthday ! ยินดีต้อนรับอายุใหม่ในอีกปี ขอให้มีแต่ความตื่นเต้น เจอความหวังใหม่ ๆ

ขอให้แฮปปี้กับวันเกิดที่มีแต่ความสดใส ความดีงาม

และขอให้เป็นวันเกิดที่เต็มไปด้วยความสนุกสนานกับชีวิต

May the joy you have shared in the past come back to you

on this special day. Wishing you a very happy birthday ! ขอให้สิ่งดี ๆ ที่คุณทำตลอดมา กลับมาให้ความสุขกับคุณในวันพิเศษนี้

ขอให้เป็นวันเกิดที่มีความสุขมาก ๆ นะ

Count the happy times in your life, not the sad ones.

Judge your age by the friends you have, not the years.

Wishing you a very happy birthday ! จดจำแต่สิ่งดี ๆ ในชีวิต ลืมความทุกข์ให้สิ้น

สนุกตามวัยไปกับเพื่อน ๆ ที่คุณมี ขอให้เป็นวันเกิดที่ดีมาก ๆ นะ

A smile from me to you, wishing you a day as happy

and joyful as you make me feel. Happy birthday ! ขอส่งรอยยิ้มพิมพ์ใจ ให้คุณมีความสุขสดใส

เหมือนที่คุณทำให้ใคร ๆ รู้สึกมาตลอด สุขสันต์วันเกิดนะ

On this delightful day, I wish you all the best life can bring !

Wishing you a very happy birthday ! เนื่องในวันที่น่ายินดีนี้ ขอให้คุณประสพพบเจอแต่สิ่งดี ๆ

มีความสุขมาก ๆ สุขสันต์วันเกิดนะ

May all your heart's desires come true.

Wishing you a day full of joy and surprises on your special day !

Happy birthday ! ขอให้สิ่งที่คุณคิดหวังอยู่ในใจ กลายเป็นความจริงได้ในเร็ววัน

ขอให้มีความที่สดใส และมีสิ่งดี ๆ เกินความคาดหมายในวันพิเศษนี้

สุขสันต์วันเกิด

คำอวยพรวันเกิดแฟน

Wishing you abundant happiness and love on your birthday.

May all your dreams come true, and may luck be on your side.

Happy birthday to one of the kindest people I know. ขอให้มีความสุขสมบูรณ์ และอุดมไปด้วยความรักในวันเกิดนี้ คิดหวังสิ่งใดก็สมปรารถนา

พบเจอแต่ความโชคดี สุขสันต์วันเกิดนะคนน่ารักที่สุดในชีวิตฉัน

Birthdays are a chance for a fresh start and to set new goals.

Have the confidence and courage to pursue them.

You are an extraordinary person.

May today and all of your days be incredible ! วันเกิดเป็นโอกาสที่ดีในการเริ่มต้นและตั้งเป้าหมายใหม่ ๆ

ขอให้คุณก้าวต่อไปด้วยความมั่นใจ และมีกำลังใจจะทำตามฝัน

คุณเป็นคนที่พิเศษไม่เหมือนใคร ขอให้วันนี้และต่อ ๆ ไป เป็นวันที่น่าเหลือเชื่อ !

Years ago, God sent an angel to Earth.

This angel has touched many lives.

Happy birthday, my sweet angel ! ปีที่แล้ว พระเจ้าได้ส่งนางฟ้ามาจุติยังโลก และนางฟ้าตนนี้ก็เป็นที่รักของทุก ๆ คน

สุขสันต์วันเกิดนะนางฟ้าที่น่ารักของฉัน

Wishing you a very happy birthday !

May you always be healthy and happy, and never change.

Words cannot express how delighted

I am that you are celebrating another year of life. ขอให้คุณมีความสุขมาก ๆ ในวันเกิด มีสุขภาพแข็งแรง

สุขสมหวังตลอดไป คำพูดไหน ๆ ก็ไม่สามารถอธิบายความรู้สึกยินดีของฉันได้

ที่ได้ฉลองวันเกิดกับเธอในทุก ๆ ปี

Wishing you a birthday that's just as wonderful as you are !

Everyone has birthdays, and you wear yours better than most ! ขอให้คุณมีวันเกิดที่แสนพิเศษเหมือนที่คุณเป็น

ทุกคนมีวันเกิดด้วยกันทั้งนั้น แต่ขอให้คุณมีวันเกิดที่ดีกว่าใคร !

Sending lots of love to the most charming man in my life.

You always bring out the best in me - I don't know how you do it,

but I'm so grateful. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday ! ขอส่งความรักมากมายให้กับผู้ชายที่มีเสน่ห์ที่สุดในชีวิตของฉัน

คุณดึงสิ่งที่ดีที่สุดในตัวฉันออกมาเสมอ ฉันไม่รู้ว่าคุณทำได้ยังไง

แต่อยากให้รู้ว่าฉันรู้สึกขอบคุณมาก สุขสันต์วันเกิดนะ

คำอวยพรวันเกิดเพื่อน

May you be blessed with life's greatest joys and everlasting happiness.

You are a true gift to the world, so you deserve nothing but the best.

Wishing you a very happy birthday. ขอให้มีชีวิตที่ดี เต็มไปด้วยความสนุกสนาน และมีความสุขไม่รู้จบ

คุณเป็นของขวัญให้โลกใบนี้ ขอให้พบเจอสิ่งที่ดีที่สุด และขอให้มีความสุขมาก ๆ นะ

On your birthday, we wish for you that whatever you desire most in life

comes to you just as you imagined it, or even better.

Wishing you a very happy birthday! เนื่องในวันเกิดของคุณ ก็ขอให้สมปรารถนาทุก ๆ ประการ

คิดเงินได้เงิน คิดทองได้ทองอย่างที่ไม่คาดฝัน ขอให้ชีวิตดีขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ สุขสันต์วันเกิด

I may not be able to join you in celebrating your special day,

but I'm sending you my best wishes for a wonderful birthday. แม้จะไม่ได้ไปเอ่ยคำอวยพรวันเกิดต่อหน้าในวันพิเศษของคุณ

แต่ขอส่งความปรารถนาดีไปให้อย่างจริงใจ ให้คุณมีความสุขมาก ๆ ในวันเกิดปีนี้

Happy birthday ! From good friends and true,

from old and new, may good luck and happiness follow you ! สุขสันต์วันเกิด จากเพื่อนรักเพื่อนแท้

เพื่อนเก่าเพื่อนใหม่ ที่ขอให้คุณโชคดี และมีแต่ความสุขในชีวิต

I’m so fortunate to have you as a friend.

You make every day extraordinary.

I'm determined to make your birthday an unforgettable one.

I'm looking forward to celebrating with you ! ฉันรู้สึกโชคดีมาก ๆ ที่มีคุณเป็นเพื่อน คุณทำให้ทุก ๆ วันเป็นวันที่แสนพิเศษ

ฉันขอให้คุณมีวันเกิดที่น่าจดจำจนลืมไม่ได้ แล้วค่อยไปฉลองวันเกิดกันนะ

Wishing a very happy birthday to one of my dearest friends!

May we continue to make each other laugh and stay sane for another year !

Love you and enjoy your special day ! ขอให้มีความสุขมาก ๆ ในวันเกิดนี้นะเพื่อนสุดที่รักของฉัน

ขอให้คุณเป็นสีสันของทุกคนต่อไป และใช้ชีวิตให้สุดขีดในทุก ๆ ปี

ขอให้สนุกกับวันพิเศษของตัวเอง รักนะ

On this special occasion, I'd like to offer a toast to you and your life.

Wishing you a very happy birthday ! เนื่องในโอกาสพิเศษนี้ ขอดื่มอวยพรให้ชีวิตคุณมีความสุขมาก ๆ สุขสันต์วันเกิด

A friend like you is invaluable. You are not only strong and wise,

but also kind and thoughtful.

Your birthday is the perfect time to show you how much I appreciate you

and how lucky I am to have you in my life.

Wishing you a very happy birthday ! เพื่อนอย่างคุณเป็นสิ่งที่ประเมินค่าไม่ได้ คุณไม่ใช่แค่สตรอง

แต่ยังฉลาด ใจดี และเป็นคนที่มีความคิด และวันเกิดของคุณก็เป็นโอกาสดี

ที่จะทำให้รู้ว่าฉันดีใจและโชคดีมากแค่ไหนที่มีคุณอยู่ในชีวิต

ขอให้คุณมีความสุขมาก ๆ สุขสันต์วันเกิดนะ

I’m lucky to have a friend like you.

Wishing you a very happy birthday, my dear friend.

May your day be filled with joy and love. ฉันโชคดีมากที่มีคุณเป็นเพื่อน ขอให้มีวันเกิดที่มีความสุขนะเพื่อนรักของฉัน

และขอให้เป็นวันที่มีแต่ความสดใส เต็มอิ่มไปด้วยความรัก

Wishing you a wonderful birthday !

May you have an amazing day and a mild hangover tomorrow ! ขอให้มีวันเกิดที่แสนวิเศษ ขอให้เป็นวันที่ดีมาก ๆ และขอให้ไม่แฮงก์ในวันรุ่งขึ้นด้วย !

คำอวยพรวันเกิดผู้ใหญ่

You're not getting older - you're just becoming more distinguished. คุณไม่ได้แก่ขึ้น คุณแค่จะกลายเป็นคนที่พิเศษขึ้นในอีกปีแค่นั้น

Just like a fine wine, you get better with age.

Wishing you a very happy birthday. คุณก็เหมือนไวน์ ที่ยิ่งเก่ายิ่งดี ยิ่งมีอายุยิ่งดูดี สุขสันต์วันเกิดนะ

Hey Birthday Boy ! I'm sending you this funny birthday wish 'cause

I know you're way too awesome for regular feelings. ว่าไงเจ้าของวันเกิด ฉันส่งคำอวยพรตลก ๆ นี้ให้คุณ

เพราะฉันรู้ว่าคุณเป็นคนเจ๋ง ๆ ที่จัดการกับวันธรรมดาแบบนี้ได้ !

Today is your day - live it like you're the king of the world

and don't let anyone else's opinion get in the way.

This day is all about you! Happy birthday ! วันนี้เป็นวันของคุณ จงใช้ชีวิตให้เหมือนราชาของโลกใบนี้

ไม่ต้องสนเสียงของใคร วันนี้เป็นวันของคุณเท่านั้น สุขสันต์วันเกิด !

Happy Birthday to a great guy ! You're always doing so much for others.

On your special day, I hope you can take some time for yourself

- you deserve it as much as anyone, if not more. สุขสันต์วันเกิดนะคนเก่ง คุณทำเรื่องดี ๆ ให้คนมามากมาย

ในวันพิเศษนี้ฉันขอให้คุณใช้เวลากับตัวเองบ้าง คุณสมควรได้รับสิ่งดี ๆ มากกว่าใคร

หรืออย่างน้อย ๆ ก็ให้เท่ากับที่ให้คนอื่นไป มีความสุขมาก ๆ นะ



ชอบคำอวยพรวันเกิดประโยคไหน ก็ลองเลือกไปส่งต่อให้เพื่อน คนรัก หรืออวยพรให้กับผู้ใหญ่ หรือเหล่า Pen friends ได้เลย

